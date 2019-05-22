2019 AFCON: ‘Egypt Always Wins At Home’

Legendary Senegal winger, El Hadji Diouf, has explained why Egypt is most likely to win the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Egypt is set to host the continental tournament between 21 June and 19 July.

Diouf, who helped Senegal finish second at the 2002 AFCON finals, discussed the teams which are most likely to win the coveted trophy.

“Talking about the AFCON in Egypt, there are so many good teams that will be at the Nations Cup,” Diouf told Tidesports sourse.

“Nigeria can win it just like any other country. It will be difficult with 24 teams playing the time around.

“I cannot say this team or that team will win this tournament but we know that whenever Egypt hosts the AFCON, they win it,” the two-time CAF African Footballer of the Year added.

“It’s just in the history of the tournament, they may win or not win but honestly the team that will win the AFCON must be mentally strong because there are so many good teams this year.

“It will be difficult.”

Egypt is record seven-time AFCON champions and they are in Group A alongside Zimbabwe, Uganda, and DR Congo.