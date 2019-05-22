1,226 Inmates Instead Of 390 Occupy Agodi Prisons -Comptroller

No fewer than 1,226 inmates are presently occupying the Agodi prisons, Ibadan. Originally, the facility was designed to accommodate 390 inmates.

The disclosure was made at the Liberty Chapel hall of the Agodi Prisons yesterday by the Comptroller of Agodi Prisons, Ibadan, Mr Akinrojumu Tosin, in his welcome address to the Oyo state chief judge, Munta Abimbola

The Chief Judge, is currently on a prison visitation to exercise his powers to release inmates and aid prison decongestions.

The Comptroller in the remarks noted that the prison service had been doing a lot to help curtail crisis and spread of epidemic in the prisons, urging the chief judge to help facilitate the decongestion of the prison from time to time.

Buttressing the huge number of inmates in the facility, the CJ in his remarks noted that at least 1,041 inmates are awaiting trial.

The figure he added included 11 female inmates.

Over two hundred cases of inmates are being presented before the CJ who led other top judicial officials, prosecutors, officials of the Nigerian Bar Association, representatives of the state Attorney General, Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC) among other NGOs in an ongoing decongestion exercise.

So far about five inmates have been discharged and acquitted after it was discovered that the conditions of the continuous incarceration were not legal.