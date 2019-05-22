12 Schools Feature In Treasure FM Soccer Kids Challenge

Maiden Treasure FM Rivers Football Kids Challenge, kicked off in Rivers State, last Monday, with 12 schools competing in the competition.

The Challenge was organised by Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), South South.

Speaking at the event, the chairman of Obio/ Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State, Hon Solomon Eke, pledged to partner FRCN in their Kids football competition.

He explained that as government, they will meet with the sponsors of the competition to work out the modalities on how they can partner.

Hon. Eke, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Due Process, Nweneka Chinda, said this last Monday, at the official opening ceremony of the Maiden Treasure FM Rivers Football Kids Challenge, held at Treasure FM field, in Port Harcourt.

According to him, as local government we will support the competition to achieve its desires.

“As local government council, we are very happy that this is happening within our area and we will monitor and support the competition to achieve its desires.

We are also partnering with you to catch them young. But we are going to meet with the sponsors to work out the modalities,” “Hon. Eke said.

Earlier, the Zonal Director of FRCN, South South, Jonas Emechebe, said the purpose of the competition is to nurture children in football.

He stated that such competition would help to keep children away from social vices and reduce criminal activities in the society. According to him, 12 schools registered in the maiden edition of the competition and it will go round the South South states in the region.

“This competition will go round the South South states so that it will be roboost and young talents will be developed” Emechebe said.

The Zonal Director revealed that the competition would be sustained and urged the players to abide by FIFA fair play rules.

In the opening games of the competition, De Devine Shammah School walked over Isam School, in group A, while Trinity School thrashed Christabel 4 nil, in Group B, in Group C, Vessels of Honour ran over Nazareth by 2 goals, as Goshen wiped Sleek Angels 6- 0.

Tonye Orabere