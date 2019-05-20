Wike Tasks LG Chairmen On Security

River State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, last week, recalled the 12 local government council chairmen who were suspended on 18th April, 2019 for failure to attend state official function.

The Governor charged them to serve their people diligently and shun all forms of lackadaisical behaviour in governance.

He urged the recalled council bosses to tackle security challenges in their various local government areas,, and stressed that any chairman who continues to act in breach of extant laws would be shown the way out.

Meanwhile, the Governor, last Monday, fired his Commissioner for Power, Mr Shedrack Chukwu.

Though no reason was given for the sack, the affected Commissioner was directed to submit all government documents and properties in his possession to the Permanent Secretary of the ministry.

Last Tuesday, Governor Wike inaugurated the Rivers State Justice Reform Team at the NBA House, Port Harcourt. Represented by the Deputy Governor Dr (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo, the Governor restated the determination of his administration to fight crime and those behind them head on.

He said that inauguration of the team is in tandem with the resolution of the state government to bring criminality in the state to the barest minimum.

The team, he said, would plug all loopholes created by administrative lapses due to different command structures in the sector.

Within the week under review, Governor Wike hosted selected clergymen of Ikwerre extraction who paid him a solidarity visit in Government House, Port Harcourt.

Leader of the delegation and President of Ogbakor Ikwerre Worldwide, Rev Canon Simeon Achinewhu, congratulated the governor on his reelection.

Achinewhu noted that Wike’s reelection is a general acceptance by the good people of the state that he performed outstandingly well during his first tenure.

The group lauded the governor for his courage in extending Olive Branch to his political opponents and urged all to embrace the gesture and join hands with him for peaceful development of the state.

The governor in his response expressed sincerity with the peace process and said he was not playing politics with it.

He stated that it was as a result of the seriousness his administration attached to it that the Hon. Attorney-General entered a noble Prosequi for some persons.

He thanked the men of God for their role in promotion of peace and reconciliation stressing that the success recorded during the elections proved that prayers of clergymen of the state worked for the people.

The weekly State Executive Council Meeting, held on Wednesday. One of the major issues addressed was the problem of soot and its environmental challenges in the state.

The State Government set up a technical committee to implemente recommendations of the Scientific Committee established to investigate soot prevalence.

Environment Commissioner, Prof Roseline Konya, who briefed the press after the meeting, said the state government arrived at the decision after detailed consideration of the report of the scientific committee.

Another major event last week was the visit by Commander of Joint Task Force, Operation Delta State, Real Admiral Akinjide Akinrinade.

He thanked Wike for supplying gunboats, security vehicles and finances for security operations in the state.

The Commander who enumerated achievements of the task force assured the governor they will not relent in fighting crime in the state.

While speaking, Wike accused the GOC of the 6 Division of Nigerian Army, Major General Jamil Sarham of running an illegal oil bunkering squad for the purpose of financing his ambition to become the Chief of Army Staff.

Similarly, a delegation from the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, led by its Director, Prof Habu Galadima also paid a courtesy visit to Governor Wike in Government House, last week.

Last Saturday, Governor Wike also inspected two ongoing projects in the state. The projects are Real Madrid Sports Academy , and the Judges Quarters.

Chris Oluoh