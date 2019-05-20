S’Falcons Win WAFU Women’s Cup

Nigeria has emerged the 2019 Wafu Women’s Cup champion after defeating Cote d’Ivoire 5-4 on penalties at the Stade Robert Champroux on Saturday.

The Super Falcons advanced into the final following their triumph over 2018 winners Ghana via a penalty shoot-out on Thursday.

The Ivorian’s were last year’s finalists, and had defeated Mali 2-1 in the second semi-final to secure back-to-back final spots.

The Dame Elep-hantes dominated proceedings in the opening minutes of the encounter but failed to find the back of the net until the 42nd minute when Ange Koko Nguessan’s free-kick broke the deadlock.

Cote d’Ivoire held on to the lead in the second half with the hope of lifting the regional title on home soil but Uchenna Kanu’s equaliser in the closing stages of the game put their celebrations on hold.

The 1-1 draw forced both teams into a penalty shoot-out where the Super Falcons successfully converted their kicks. Eventually, the hosts missed a penalty and Nigeria was crowned champions.

Aside from the team’s success, Kanu ended the competition as the top scorer with 10 goals in five games for the Super Falcons.

Following the triumph in Abidjan, Nigeria returned to Abuja yesterday. They shift their focus to the Women’s World Cup, starting in France next month.