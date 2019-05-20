Security Votes: Nasarawa Gov Responds To SERAP’s Request

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has responded to a Freedom of Information request by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) for details on the spending by the state on security votes over a period of eight years.

This development was disclosed yesterday in a statement by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

His response followed FOI requests SERAP sent last month to him and 35 other state governors as well as President Muhammadu Buhari, asking them to: “provide information on specific details of spending of appropriated public funds as security votes between 2011 and 2019, given the current security realities in the country.”

The letter with reference number NS/MOJ/ADM/108/VOL1/65, and sent on behalf of Governor Al-Makura by the Nasarawa State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, read in part: “I refer to your letter dated 12th April 2019 requesting information on the spending of security votes by Nasarawa State between 2011 to date.

“I am directed to draw your attention to the fact that the information being requested covers a period of eight years and will require more than seven days to process. We shall revert to you as soon as the information is ready.”

SERAP’s FOI requests to the 36 state governors and the federal government read in part: “’Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended) provides that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.’ It is the security of the citizens that is intended and not the security of select individuals in public office.