RSU Moves To Commence Astronomy Courses

The management of Rivers State University, Nkpolu Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Centre for Basic Space Science, Enugu State University to foster teaching and learning of Astronomy Sciences in the university.

The Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Prof. Blessing Chimezie Didia, who signed the MoU on behalf of the institution when a delegation of the Centre for Basic Space Science, Enugu State University, paid him a visit over the weekend said the event has demonstrated his administration’s resolve to advance opportunities of learning and teaching in the university.

Prof. Didia urged lecturers in the Department of Physics to take advantage of the partnership for the overall interest of the university and the state.

Earlier, the Director, Centre for Basic Space Science, Enugu State University, Dr. Bonaventure Okere had thanked the Vice Chancellor for the warm reception accorded members of his team and applauded him for his leading role in the development of the university.

He expressed the readiness of the centre to diligently adhere strictly to the terms of the partnership.

Also speaking, the Head, Department of Physics, Rivers State University, , Prof. F. Sigalo, said the signing of the memorandum will enable the university upgrade its facilities.

Prof. Sigalo posited that the university has remained the only institution in the Niger Delta to venture into Astronomy.