Rooters FC To Train Athletes On Sporting Activities

The Director and Coordinator of Rooters Sports Club of Port Harcourt, Martin Giadom, has said that the aims and objectives of the club is basically to groom talents in sports and fitness training.

He explained that the club has competent coaches to train athletes on different sports, like table tennis, football, handball and fitness.

Giadom, who is also a sports journalist, said this over the weekend during a friendly football match between Rooters feeder FC and Utimate FC of Woji at Kumoni International school’s, playground.

“I want to say that the aims and objectives of the club are coming to reality,” Giadom said.

According to him, their target is on those people who cannot afford the luxury of going to VIP places for sporting activities.

“We are here to harness talents and groom them to International standard,” he stated.

At the end of the football match, Rooters FC defeated its counterpart 5-1.

Kiadum Edookor