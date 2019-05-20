‘PCC Can Reform Obnoxious Laws’

The Public Complaints Commission(PCC) says it has powers to abrogate laws that are inimical to the public.

It also said it can investigate administrative flaws and misdeeds on the public.

Secretary to PCC, Barrister Bala Hassan gave the indication during a one day sensitization in Port Harcourt

Speaking on the topic: Mechanism for Addressing Citizens Grievances in a Democratic Dispensation ” Hassan stated that the practise of public complaints as a means of addressing public outcry on officials began in Rome and later China.

He disclosed that later Islamic nations adopted the method to further ensure that there is fairness and adjudication of justice at the grassroot.

The aim he said is to ensure that matters of public complaints are not politicised but are treated on its merit to avert oppression.

In Nigeria, he stated that the commission is over 40 years but is currently being revitalized to meet administrative lapses.

Hassan suggested for Alternative Dispute Resolution methods to check corruption in the polity.

For instance, he recommended stringent measures to curb kidnapping and money paid as ransom.

The PCC scribe lamented that proceeds from kidnapping was finding its way into the economy and creating more havoc as its not accounted for.

Once there is measure to tackle the menace, Hassan maintained that the issue of kidnapping can be curbed.