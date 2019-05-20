Over 800 Teachers Set To Retire In Edo

Over 800 teachers are set to retire from the employment of the Edo State government next month.

Their retirement followed decision of Governor Godwin Obaseki to adhere strictly to the rules which stated that workers are to retire from service having attained 60 years or spent 35 years in service.

During the administration of Governor Adams Oshiomhole, workers were allowed to remain in service even if they have served for 35 years but have not reached 60 years.

It was gathered that the 800 teachers were among those trained under the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST) programme.

Government sources said the retirement of the 800 teachers was a concern to the Obaseki’s administration owing to the huge resources spent to train the teachers since last year.

The source said plans were on to recruit new teachers but the new recruits had to be trained on pedagogy.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has sent a team to understudy the Edo BEST programme with a view to implement it across the country.

In February, the Rwanda Government sent Deputy Director-General, Rwanda Education Board, Tusiime Angelique, to visit Edo because of its plans to model its basic education system after the Edo BEST.

It was learnt that plans by the Edo State Government to extend the Edo BEST to secondary schools would be successful if the Federal government accepted to use the model across the country.

In another development, the Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State has presented N2.4 billion budget proposal for 2019 fiscal year.

The Council’s Chairman, Mr Aremiyau Momoh, made this known while presenting the budget to the legislative arm of the council at the weekend.

According to him, the breakdown of the budget shows recurrent expenditure of N1.8 billion, while the capital expenditure is N612 million.

He said that the budget is 13.5 per cent higher than that of 2018.

Aremiyau noted that the budget would be sourced from opening balance of N92 million, statutory allocation of N2 billion, internal revenue of N87 million as well as aids and grants.