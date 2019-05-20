Ojo Confident Akwa Utd Will Be Overall NPFL Champions

Akwa United Goalkeeper, Ojo Olorunleke is very confident the Uyo-based side will not just qualify for the Super 6 but would beat all comers to be crowned overall league winners.

Making this assertion in a chat with Tidesports source, Ojo noted that despite the abridged format of the league, his team would be in top form to ensure they are crowned champions.

“Talking about the abridged league, this is something that is being determined by the management company which I believe the reason, is best known to them. Ours as a player or team is to play.

It doesn’t matter if it’s abridged or a straight league. However, I commend them. They are doing a great job and we must support them. I believe that Akwa United would come out as the champions of 2018/2019 NPFL.”

Akwa United currently top group B of the NPFL and are poised to finish as group winners having amassed 37 points and are 6 points ahead of 2nd place, Kano Pillars.