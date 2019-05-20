Oil Marketers Decry High Petrol Price

Many oil marketers are closing shop as they are not making a profit due to the high cost of Premium Motor Spirit being sold to them by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) has said.

DAPPMAN said a lot of jobs have been lost due to the shutdown of businesses by oil marketers, adding that this may trigger a widespread petrol crisis in the sector if not handled adequately.

The association’s Executive Secretary, Olufemi Adewole, told The Tide source that the increase in the price of PMS by NNPC to DAPPMAN members from N111 per litre to N117 had put a severe strain on the operations of oil marketers.

“The increase from N111 per litre to N117 was done by the NNPC since over a year and marketers have been finding it tough, which is why most marketers are no longer in business. I have written letters several times that it should be reversed and that is why a lot of marketers are no longer importing,” he said.

Adewole stated that most marketers were not making a profit and when asked why they had remained in the business of PMS sale despite incurring losses, he replied, “There are margins for the dealer, retailer, etc, and it is from the addition of these margins that a depot owner works out his income.

“If those margins cannot cover my cost viz-a-viz landing cost of the product, that means it is not profitable. For instance, as of May 11, 2019, or around that time, the landing cost of PMS was over N200 per litre. Now you are telling me to bring in a product which sells above N200 and you want me to sell at N145.” He added: “If that happens, who bears the cost of the difference between N200 and N145? These are the issues. Also, the foreign exchange concern is there, as the rate of the United States dollar is different when you check the official rate at the CBN and the unthey still maintained that the pump price should be N145. Now, who bears that difference between N111 and N117?