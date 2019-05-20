Oil Exploration Will Not Be Tied To Clean-Up -MOSOP

The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), has said that the resumption of oil exploration in Ogoni land, will no longer be tied to the clean-up exercise.

Spokesman of the movement, Mr Sunny Zorvah said this in an interview with newsmen while reacting to call by the Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers urging oil companies to resume operations in Ogoniland.

Zoruah said that the movement is only interested in an arrangement that will involve the communities.

According to him, oil exploration can go on side by side with the clean-up but MOSOP is interested in how the exploration will benefit the large population of the people.

Resumption of oil exploration will not be tied to the clean-up, but a broad base discussion with the communities should be carried out before exploration”, he said.

Meanwhile, a factional President of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), Mr. Fegalo Nsuke has described as unfortunate, the response of the Federal Ministry of Evironment to the alleged Ogoni cleanup contract scam.

Nsuke, who said this in a press in Port Harcourt said that the response of the Ministry to the contract scam is shameful, ridiculous and a huge burden on the anti corruption campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The Ministry of Environment should be ashamed to tell us that the only reason it awarded Ogoni clean-up contract to farmers and livestock breeders is that they signed affiliation agreement with perceived clean-up companies.