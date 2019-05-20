NNL: ABS Beats Aklosendi In Ilorin

Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Ilorin FC came from a goal down to beat visiting Aklosendi International of Lafia 2-1 on Saturday in Ilorin.

The Tidesports source reports that the match day 6 2018/2019 abridged Nigeria National League (NNL) encounter was played at the Kwara Stadium Complex, Ilorin on Saturday.

The visitors started the game brightly and were rewarded for it in the third minute when Ismaila Bello’s curling shot deflected into ABS net.

ABS pushed for the equaliser through the right flank as Chigozirim Metu had five crosses in eight minutes into the Aklosendi box with Alao Danbani nodding wide on two occasions while Joseph Jatau dealt with the remaining.

However, Danbani who was always tormenting the Aklosendi defence put up a fine display in the 20th minute to level the scores.

The lanky attacker was freed by Charles Eguavon before he dribbled no fewer than three Aklosendi defenders and stretched Jatau to his right but the ball was faster than the goalkeeper.

Danbani again called Jatau into action in the 24th minute when Eguavon released him but the goalkeeper responded well and parried the striker’s shot to corner.

ABS’s push for another goal was always punctuated by a resilient Aklosendi defence with Danbani and Eguavon asking questions most time with their perfect combination.

The Captain of ABS, Ebuka Anaekwe who showed his experience, led the hosts well and almost double their lead in the 43rd minute when he used his pace and dribbling skills to beat the Aklosendi defenders but Jatau again reacted well to concede a corner.

Danbani again asked Jatau question and the Aklosendi goalkeeper responded with a big save.

Six minutes into the restart, Charles Eguavon double the lead for the hosts when he finished off Danbani’s rebound shot.

ABS dominated proceedings afterwards but the visitors gave a good fight but not enough to get anything from the match.