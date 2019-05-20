Nigerian Politics Encourages Thuggery, Violence – Don

A political scientist, Dr. Okechukwu Amadi, has said that the political culture in Nigeria encourages violence and makes it difficult to tackle insecurity.

Dr. Amadi, who is head, Department of Political Science and Administrative Studies, University of Port Harcourt stated this while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt.

He stated that such a political culture where elements who involve themselves in thuggery and violent acts are party loyalists poses grave security challenges.

The university teacher noted that public office holders in the country are unable to chase criminal elements because some of them are political party loyalists who worked for their victory.

“If you look at the nature and character of politics in Nigeria, you will discover why we having problems of not solving the challenges of security.

“Because people come into power by violating security principles, thuggery, violence and the aftermath will inevitably result into insecurity,” Dr. Amadi said.

In another development, Chairman of Gokana Local Government Area of the State, Paul Kobani has declared war on criminal gangs in the area.

Kobani advised cultists and criminal elements operating in the area to desist from such wicked acts or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

The local government boss spoke to newsmen after a security meeting with traditional rulers, youth leaders and all security agencies in Kpor, headquater of the council

He therefore advised security agencies to clamp down on anyone who violates the ban on commercial motorcycle popularly known as Okada.

