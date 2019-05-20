Nasarawa United’s Player Commends LMC, Referees

Nasarawa United player, Emmanuel Makama has dubbed the ongoing NPFL season a good one for the team despite the 2-1 loss away to Plateau United on Sunday.
Speaking with Tidesports source, Makama hailed organizers of the league, the League Management Company for ensuring a smooth run of the season while commending the match officials for a great job done so far.
“It’s been a good season and we would like to continue like this. I believe our game would be good. I want to appreciate the league management and the referee for everything. The abridged league has not been bad at all.”
Nasarawa United are 6th in group B of the NPFL and are safe from relegation.
