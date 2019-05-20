Monarch Credits Wike’s Re-Election To God

A royal father in Rivers State has applauded the reelection of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, describing it as an act of God.

His Royal Majesty, Hon. Cassidy O. W. Ikegbidi Eze Igbu Akoh 11 of Akoh Kingdom, Ahoada East Local Government Area, stated this during his 53rd birthday ceremony held in his palace.

The traditional ruler, who was a former council chairman of Ahoada East Local Government Arae, described Governor Wike as one of the best grassroot politicians in the country.

He said the leadership qualities of the Governor endeared him to the people of the State, hence, they were prepared to vote en mass for him and also protect their votes not minding the risks involved.

“If Wike opens his mouth to make any promise to you, he makes sure that he fulfils it, no matter the gossip from wherever.

“Right here in my palace, Wike promised to build road for us to elevate my stool to first class. He also promised to rebuild the Ahoada County High School. He has elevated my stool and the road project is ongoing, my stool has also been upgraded to a first class stool”, he said.

He also commended the Governor for declaring an all inclusive government, saying it portrays him as a good-father of the state.

He urged political opponents to embrace the olive branch offered by the Governor and to join hands with his administration to develop the state.

Ikegbidi also said that the state has seen enough of avoidable violence because of politics and expressed gratitude to the Governor for extending an olive branch to political opponents.

Chris Oluoh