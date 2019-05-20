Lawmakers Condemn Army’s Misconduct At Polls

The outcome of the House of Representatives Joint Committee on Army, Police Affairs, Justice and Human Rights’ public sitting over the violence that rocked Rivers State during the last presidential and guber elections is still reverberating.

The two-day public sitting was as a result of motion moved by Hon. Kingsley Chinda of Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency on the floor of the green chambers, as he decried the manner Ogoni youth leader and academia, Dr. Ferry Gberegbe and one Mrs. Ibisaki Amachree were killed during the polls.

Hon. Chinda lamented that over the years elections had become a theatre of war, as the opposition has always led the onslaught to cause mayhem in the state.

The Obio/Akpor federal lawmaker observed that the role the army and police(SARS) played during the general elections was out of the constitutional mandate given to them and wondered how soldiers got involved in supervising elections in the country.

Chinda insists that the army were supposed to protect the territorial integrity of the country and not to conduct elections.

Speaking for the state government, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Zacheaus Adango told the committee that death toll and arrest of persons during the elections stood at 75.

While 13 persons died in Akuku – Toru Local Government Area, 20 persons sustained injury. In Ahoada West 30 persons were arrested by the army with Gokana having 44 and Tai 11 , Opobo/ Nkoro 15.

The attorney general submitted that the state demands justice for its citizens, as he sought for compensation and apology by the military authorities to those manhandled and killed during the elections..

He said” the state government seeks a public apology from the Nigerian Army to the people of Rivers State for the trauma caused them by the misconduct of the soldiers in the course of the general elections. ”

In reaction, Army representative at the panel, Brig Gen Felix Omogui explained that the role army played during the polls was to protect lives and property.

” The internal security is done by the police, but we support them”, Omogui maintained.

He told the House of Rep panel that on request by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), the army was engaged to provide security for sensitive electoral materials, especially in riverine areas.

Omogui held that the army adhered to the rules of engagement and code of conduct, arguing that most of the violent acts were done by fake soldiers and hoodlums.