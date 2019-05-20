Lawmaker-Elect Tasks Constituents On Peace

The lawmaker-elect to represent Akuku-Toru Constituency 2 in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Opuende Lolo Isaiah, has called on people of the constituency not to allow themselves to be used in fomenting trouble.

Lolo Isaiah, who was reacting to some issues in Kula community said that the bickering and counter accusations by some indigenes of Kula would neither restore peace nor help in the development of the area.

The lawmaker called on young people in the area to always respect constituted authorities and explore amiable ways of resolving any crisis there.

He charged them to come together and explore ways of tackling the security challenges facing the area rather than pointing accusing fingers and fighting one another.

“I enjoin the entire Kula community to cooperate and fight our common enemy which is insecurity, and not allowing ourselves to be used against each other for some selfish reasons.

“We are deviating from achieving our common goal that bothers on peace and security. We are now concerned with fighting each other for no reason.

“Just a year ago, my elder brother was killed by unknown gunmen. Some days ago, about five oil workers were kidnapped within the boundary of Bayelsa and Rivers State by some unknown gunmen.

“Instead of finding a lasting solution to these menace, we rather point accusing fingers on innocent traditional rulers and stakeholders from one faction who are indigenes of our community,” Lolo Isaiah stated.

Dennis Naku