Lagos Traffic Robber Killed, Another Arrested

The Lagos State Police Command said one suspected traffic armed robber was killed on Saturday during an exchange of gunfire between his gang and the Police in Okokomaiko area of the state.

Lagos Police Command spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident in a statement yesterday, saying that one other member of the gang was arrested, while others escaped.

According to Elkana, on Friday, May 17, at about 10.20p.m, a team of policemen from Okokomaiko Police Station, on surveillance patrol, intercepted a gang of traffic robbery suspects at Cassidy bus stop, Okokomaiko.

“The hoodlums engaged the Police in a gun battle but the robbers eventually succumbed to the superior Fire power of the Police.

“One of the hoodlums was fatally injured and one Adigun Ganiyu, 26 years old, was arrested.

“One double barrel gun with one live cartridge and two expanded cartridges were recovered.

“One motorcycle used by the hoodlums for the robbery operation was also recovered”, he said.