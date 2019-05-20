Injury Slows Down Wiki’s Hitman

Wikki Tourists of Bauchi player, Mohammed Suleiman, has blamed multiple injuries for his inability to get as many goals as he would have loved to.

Disclosing this to Tidesports source, Suleiman said he has been rather unfortunate this season cupping injuries and would be sidelined again after getting injured in Sunday’s game away to Enyimba.

“I am working towards it but I have been hampered by injury problems this season.

It is quite unfortunate that I have another injury from this match which forced me out of the game.

So, I won’t be able to play in the next match. Although we still have time, in terms of scoring goals, I believe that it will come naturally but the injuries have been a setback for me this season,” he said.