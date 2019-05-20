Head Teacher Seeks Improved Security For School

The Head Teacher, Dr Teslim Elias Primary School, Isale, Lagos, Mrs Nkemakolam Okere, last Saturday urged Lagos State Government to improve security around the school for the safety of its pupils and teachers.

Okere, who made the call in an interview with newsmen in Lagos, said hoodlums had been threatening lives of pupils and teachers of the school.

The head teacher said the hoodlums always found their way into the school premises through the school’s low fence.

She called on the state government to provide additional measures to secure the school pending when the school fence would be raised.

“I want the state government to come to the aid of Dr Teslim Elias Primary School to stop hoodlums in this area from disturbing us.

“They always find their way in through the low fence, demanding for money; the last time they came, they demanded for N15,000, they did not leave until we contributed N5,000 for them.

“This has been their habit for some months now.

“We want the state government to provide security officers to the school as well as to raise the fence.

“I have 446 pupils, seven non-teaching staff and seven teaching staff: Our lives are at risk, “ she said.