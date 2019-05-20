Firm Set To Comply With Local Content Requirements

Ernst & Young Nigeria has said it is poised to seek urgent solutions to many challenges faced by players in the oil and gas industry while complying with the Nigerian content requirements as contained in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act.

The firm said in a statement on Friday that a roundtable breakfast session, tagged ‘The challenges of complying with the Nigerian content requirements and suggested solutions,’ was being organised to hold this week in Lagos.

It said the event would bring together industry experts and stakeholders for robust discussions on the compliance requirements of NOGICD Act with suggestions on strategies towards achieving full compliance by relevant companies.

A Partner and Head, Business Tax Services, Temitope Samagbeyi, said the event would complement the efforts of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board in expounding on the relevant sections of the NOGICD Act “as it pertains to the oil and gas sector of the Nigerian economy.”

The oil and gas sector leader at the firm said the NCDMB had made decent improvement in the Nigerian content within the oil and gas sector.

“In 2018, the NCDMB rolled out a 10-year strategic road map, which was designed to grow the aggregate Nigerian content in the sector to about 70 per cent (this is about 26 per cent in 2018) by the fourth quarter of 2027; generate 300,000 jobs within the sector and retain $14bn (this is $5bn as of 2018) in-country from the sector’s annual spend,” he added.

According to Samagbeyi, the breakfast session will highlight the challenges currently being faced while complying with the Nigerian Content requirements; discuss the implications of the 10-year strategic road map and how companies can take advantage of the opportunities that abound.