Enugu Approves Multi-Campus Structure For ESUT

The Enugu State Government has approved a multi-campus structure for Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT).

A statement last Friday in Enugu by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Ogbuagu Anikwe, said the approval was in line with the vision of the founders of the institution.

Anikwe said that the institution which was hitherto situated in the state capital was originally meant to have specialist learning centres in each of the three senatorial zones.

The commissioner said Faculties of Science, Engineering and Technology at Agbani were in Enugu East Zone, while Education and Medical Sciences, Social Sciences and Agriculture would be relocated to Enugu West and Enugu North Zones.

“The Enugu State Executive Council has voted to return ESUT to its original multi-campus structure as established by the Chief Jim Nwobodo administration in 1980.

“Accordingly, three schools originally proposed for Enugu North Senatorial Zone – faculties of Medical Sciences, Agriculture, and Social Sciences – will be returned to the zone.

“The Faculty of Education will relocate to Enugu West and to be domiciled at the proposed University of Education, Ihe in Awgu Local Government Area,” he said.

He said that the Faculty of Medical Sciences would take advantage of the 400-bed specialist hospital currently under construct at Igboano in Enugu North Zone.

He added that the hospital when completed would serve as teaching facility for medical students. Council noted that relocating the school of medical sciences will decongest and take the pressure off the Enugu Park Lane Hospital which has been struggling for expansion since its conversion to a teaching hospital.

“N1.5billion was approved in the 2019 State Budget for construction of key facilities at Igboano Specialist Hospital/ESUT Teaching Hospital, including construction of access road and others.

“The government, however, voted to increase the budget to N2billion, following the decision on multi-campus structure for ESUT and additional facilities.

“These specialist centres will not only bring tertiary education closer to the grassroots but will facilitate rapid socio-economic development of all zones in Enugu State,” Anikwe said.