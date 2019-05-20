Electric Cars: What Dino Melaye Did To Ben Bruce -Sani

The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central district at the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has revealed what happened to Senator Ben Murray Bruce when he introduced the bill for electric cars to the Senate.

The Senate rejected a bill seeking to phase out the use of petrol-powered cars in Nigeria and adopt those powered by electricity.

The bill was sponsored by Senator representing Bayelsa East, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce.

In the bill, the lawmaker had argued that it would be cheaper to use electric-powered cars than the current petrol cars being used in Nigeria.

Bruce noted that Nigeria has been spending over N1trillion subsidising petrol usage in Nigeria.

He argued that with electric cars, fuel subsidy would be a thing of the past.

Bruce had noted that industrialised nations have already begun phasing out petrol cars.

Sani revealed that the lawmakers, who were allowed to speak, lashed the Bayelsa born Senator with Koboko.

In a tweet yesterday, the Kaduna politician recalled that when it was the turn of Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye to speak, Ben Bruce thought a saviour had come, until the Kogi Senator brought a cable whip and flogged the bill to death.

Shehu Sani tweeted, “When @benmurraybruce moved his motion on electric cars, Senators permitted to speak came out with Koboko and lashed at him.

“When it was @dino_melaye’s time to speak, Ben [Bruce] thought a saviour has come, until Dino brought out a cable whip and the motion was sent to its early grave. I wasn’t permitted [to speak].”