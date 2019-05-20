The Abuja Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, at the weekend, arrested ten suspected internet fraudsters.
They were Habib Adeyemi, Lawal Kehinde, Victory Jemibor, Solomon Enuneke, Ubgehi Joshua and Tosan Ogbe. Others are Onajite Ejovwo, Anthony Igbonoeme, Tunde Azeez and Adeyemi Habib.
A statement by the commission said operatives swung into action following intelligence report on their activities.
Some of the items recovered from them were two (2) exotic cars, Six (6) laptops, 10 smart phones and 1 international passport.
The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.
EFCC Smokes Out 10 Yahoo Boys In Abuja, Seizes Car
The Abuja Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, at the weekend, arrested ten suspected internet fraudsters.