Diocese Tasks Rivers Political Leaders On Peace

The Diocese of Okrika Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, has called all political leaders in Rivers State to embrace peace with a view to attracting investors into the State.

The Diocese which said this in a communiqué at the end of its first session of sixth synod at Bolo in the Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area also commended th State Government for the new pension law.

It urged the State Governor to use his second term to end kidnapping, cultism, arm robbery, illegal oil bunkering and the black soot.

Meanwhile the Bishop Diocese of Okrika, Rt Rev. Tubokosime Abere has called on Nigerians to always hold their leader accountable for every action.

Rt. Rev. Abere who said this in his charge during the synod, said that Nigerians must develop the attitude of holding their leaders accountable for their action while in office.

The cleric also regretted the level of insecurity and poverty in the country and urged for policies to address it.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government has called on Churches to continue to pray for the success of the administration.

Governor Wike who said this during the first session of the sixth synod of the Diocese of Okrika Anglican Communion at Bolo, also called on the Church to pray for the youths to desist from antisocial vices.

Represented by the Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Boma Iyaye, he reaffirmed the Government commitment to deny any community that is crisis riden developmental projects.

In his sermon on the theme of the synod which is “For I know the thought that I think towards you” the Bishop of Diocese of Isikwuato, Rt Rev Manasses Okere predicted doom for false prophets which have led many people astray.