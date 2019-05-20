Bayelsa Residents Paid Highest Price For Fuel In April -NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), said residents of Bayelsa State paid the highest average price for purchase of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol in April, 2019.

The NBS said this in its “Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch for April 2019’’ posted on its website.

The bureau said residents of Balyelsa paid average of N148.64 per litre for the product.

The report said residents of Kogi paid N147.88 per litre while the residents of Yobe paid N147.82 per litre for the product.

This showed that the residents bought the product more than the official pump price of N145 per litre.

Meanwhile, Katsina State, Zamfara and Abuja were the states with lowest average price as they sold the product below the official pump price in the month under review.

Residents of Katsina bought the Petrol at N143.50 per litre while Zamfara residents bought at N144.43 and Abuja sold the product at N144.67.

According to the report, average price paid by consumers for PMS decreased by -3.6 per cent year-on-year and increased by 0.4 per cent month-on-month to N145.9 in April 2019 from N145.3 in March, 2019.

Similarly, average price paid by consumers for Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) increased by 0.66 per cent month-on-month and 12.88 per cent year-on-year to N230.67 in April from N229.16 in March, 2019.

The bureau said states with the highest average price of diesel were Borno (N249.50), Osun (N245.55), and Niger (N241.90).