A’Ibom Ready To Pay New Minimum Wage

The Akwa Ibom State Government, has expressed its readiness to pay the new national minimum wage of N30,000 recently approved by the Federal Government.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Charles Udoh, who disclosed this during an interactive session with newsmen, explained that Governor Udom Emmanuel had in one of his several interactions with labour unions given the assurance that the state would pay the new wage.

“Now that Nigeria is ready, we will also set up machineries to ensure that our workers are not left out. Don’t forget that in times past, timely payment of salaries was not available until the present administration was birthed,” Udoh said in a statement.

The commissioner noted that the state was far ahead of others in the timely payment of workers’ salaries, drawing attention to the fact that one of the states was recently reported as trying to negotiate with workers on the number of months they were being owed.

He also dismissed the speculations that the payment of the new minimum wage could lead to massive job losses as states may be forced to cut jobs in order to be able to pay the new salary.

He reiterated that the Emmanuel administration started with a five-point agenda, which had job creation, poverty alleviation and wealth creation as an integral part, and was also focused on people-oriented and sustainable development programmes.

These, he said, were aimed at making the people of the state less dependent on government for employment.