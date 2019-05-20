African Football Legends Play For Ambode

A galaxy of African football legends converged on Agege Stadium in Lagos on Saturday for the testimonial match in honour of outgoing Govenor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The Tidesports reports that Ambode’s “The Match” attracted an unprecedented high number of retired African football stars, compared to past testimonial matches played in Nigeria.

“The Match” was between Nigerian stars and African Legends and included an array of African stars such as Stephen Appiah from Ghana, Titi Camara, Khalou Fadiga.

Others are Lomana Lualua, Seydou Keita and former African Footballer of the Year, El Hadji Diouf of Senegal.

The African Legends were coached by Nigeria’s Fanny Amun.

For the Nigerian greats, ace dribbler, Jay Jay Okocha led others such as Mutiu Adepoju, Uche Okechukwu, Garba Lawal, goalkeeper Peter Rufai, Nwankwo Kanu, Augustine Eguavoen and Ike Shorunmu.

Other players were ace comedian, Ayo Makun (AY), Daniel Amokachi, Tijani Babangida, Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shuaibu, Julius Aghahowa and Obafemi Martins.

They were coached by the Atlanta 96 Gold Medalist Coach, Jo Bonfere.

The highly entertaining match ended 4-4.

The African Stars goal scorers were Titi Camara and El Hadji Diouf who both scored a brace, while Kanu Nwankwo, Garba Lawal, Obafemi Martins and Ayo Makun scored for Nigerian stars.

El Hadji Diouf, former African Footballer of the Year, and the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the game, said he was delighted to be part of the history.

“I am happy to be part of this match because I have great respect for Nigerians and their footballers whom I have met and played with.

“I know that Nigerians love the game of football, hence it is good to come here and honour the governor,” he said.

Tidesports source reports that Governor Ambode was inducted into the Hall of Fame by President General of Nigerian Football Supporters Club, Rafiu Ladipo, who described the governor as someone who truly has passion for sports.

Also in attendance were the Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo, Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Kweku Tandoh and some Lagos State commissioners.