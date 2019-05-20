Activist Tasks Rivers Community On Environment Day

An Environmental right activist, Miss Blessing Digbani, has tasked the leadership of Bille Kingdom in the Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State to come up with Modalities towards the establishment of a Bille Environment Day.

Digbani, who said this in a lecture entitled: “Environmental Sustainability Agenda for Bille Kingdom 2040” at the just concluded Bille Kingdom Development Summit 2040 in Port Harcourt, said that the Bille Environment Day should be an annual event that will take into consideration the diverse environmental fac

tors affecting the kingdom.

She said that the proposed Bille Environmental Day will also be used to create awareness as well as raise the conscious of the people on the need to avoid things that will destroy their environment.

Digbani also stressed the need for the introduction of programmes such as “Green Champion”

“Green Ambassador, Dr Environmental man of the year” to encourage individual and group participation in environmental sustainability of Bille Kingdom.

“Overall aim is to see an environmental motivated people whose beliefs, shared values/culture are rooted to meet the environmental sustainability goals of Bille kingdom”.

She also said that the kingdom can establish a trust fund to raise money for the management of Bille’s natural environment.

Other proposals include: the identification of all businesses both large and small which activities places stress on the environment and the packaging producer responsibility system where all business owners producers will take responsibility for reducing the amount of unnecessary and difficult to recycle packaging and increase the amount of recyclable packaging through reforms to packaging producers responsibility.

The environmentalist also urged for the formulation and implmetnation in accordance with the Nigerian Environmental Laws, policies/regulations that will protect the environment and promote green Bille Kingdom.

According to her, the laws should take into account, pollution control, endangered species, hazard waste, land use regulation of green parks, ecological conservation among others.

Meanwhile, a former permanent secretary in the state Sir (Dr) Somiari Isaac Harry says illegal oil bunkering has reduced in Bille kingdom.

Sir (Dr) Harry, who was chairman planning committee of the Bille Kingdom Development Summit 2019 however attributed the situation to the effort of the Federal Government which has deployed security Agencies to check illegal oil bunkering in the area and across the Niger Delta.