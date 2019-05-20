Abia Warriors Will Not Be Relegated- Adebayo

With the Nigerian top flight league, NPFL gradually winding down, Abia Warriors player, Adebayo Abiodun, has expressed optimism that his side would beat the drop.

Adebayo told Tidesports source that they would battle to get maximum six points from the final two home matches while hoping to claim a point in the away fixture with just three matches to the end of the season.

“I am optimistic that we would escape relegation because we are on 24 points and we still have three matches to go. So if we can get six points from our home matches, then, we can get at least a draw with Akwa united to escape relegation. I am optimistic, very sure that we would escape the drop”

Asked what has changed in the Abia Warriors setting, Adebayo said it was just the mentality and zeal.

“Nothing really changed because we are still playing with the same set of players and same team. The only thing that I can say has changed is the winning mentality, the zeal and urge for victory.

The new coach has a way of motivating players to win.”

Abia Warriors are 10th on the log after 19 matches and would be hoping teams like Plateau United, heartland FC and Go Round FC slip to aid their quest to beat relegation.