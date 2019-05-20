2nd Term Inauguration: Wike Inspects Projects …RSG Sets Up Technical C’ttee On Soot

Ahead of his second term inauguration, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, last Saturday, inspected ongoing projects in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas.

Accompanied by Senator Olaka Nwogu and Director General of Rivers State Bureau for Public Procurement, Mr Igonibo Emmanuel Thompson, Wike inspected the concluding stages of the Real Madrid Football Academy in Elekahia.

The governor also inspected ongoing renovation works at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium (former Liberation Stadium), Elekahia, where his second term swearing-in ceremony would take place.

He was also at the Judges’ Quarters in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, where the contractors are putting finishing touches to the estate.

Meanwhile, in a move to finally resolve the soot challenge facing the state, the Rivers State Government has set up a Technical Committee to implement the recommendations of the scientific committee established to investigate the prevalence of soot in the state.

Briefing journalists after the Rivers State Executive Council meeting that took place, last Wednesday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Commissioner for Environment, Prof Roseline Konya said that the state government arrived at the decision after a detailed consideration of the report of the scientific committee.

She said: “The State Executive Council went ahead and appointed members of the Technical committee for purpose of the implementation of the report of the scientific committee.

“The technical committee is to be chaired by the Honourable Commissioner for Environment and other members are as follows, Prof Precious Edeh, Dr. Golden Ohana, the Honourable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Commissioner of Water Resources. Others are representatives of the IOCs, one each from Shell, Agip, Total, Petrochemical, Port Harcourt Refinery and NLNG.

“There will also be a representative of civil society as well as Engineer Juliet Ohunna, while the secretary of the committee will be nominated by the Ministry of Environment”.

The commissioner said that the scientific committee discovered 12 sources of soot, explaining that the technical committee would work towards addressing the sources of soot.

“The sources of soot are: refineries, fertilizer companies, illegal refineries, setting ablaze of illegally refined petroleum products by the military, tyre burning, gas flaring, meat roasting with used tyres, asphalt plants, refuse burning, among others”, she said.

Konya said that the Rivers State Government has written to the Federal Government to work with the state to tackle aspects that fall within the purview of the federal agencies.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Information, Barrister Emma Okah said that the issue of soot was topical, saying that the Governor Nyesom Wike administration was committed to resolving it.

He said that the technical committee would be inaugurated by the state governor at the commencement of his second term, and assured that the state government would continue to work for the improvement of the environment.