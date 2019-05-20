No fewer than 40 physically challenged persons, 188 youths and women, at weekend, received N300,000 each from the Federal Government at the graduation ceremonies organised by the Ministry Of Niger Delta Affairs for trainees in Edo, Delta and Akwa Ibom States.
The ministry, in a statement by its Deputy Director, Press, Stephen Kilebi, said 104 youths and women, who trained in fishery and poultry farming, graduated in Benin City, Edo State, while 84 graduated in Asaba, Delta State.
Also, 40 physically challenged persons, trained in bead-making, embroidery, confectionery and entrepreneurship, were said to have graduated at Amayam Clan, Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.
The statement read: “The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani, represented by a Deputy Director in the Economic Empowerment Department of the ministry, Philip Ndiomu, in Benin City, told the trainees to put the knowledge gained to good use.”
Usani said the training programmes were aimed at equipping participants with practical and theoretical knowledge on poultry and fishery products as well as other business management skills that would make their individual businesses grow.
228 Trainees Graduate, Receive N68m From FG, Ministry Of N’ Delta
No fewer than 40 physically challenged persons, 188 youths and women, at weekend, received N300,000 each from the Federal Government at the graduation ceremonies organised by the Ministry Of Niger Delta Affairs for trainees in Edo, Delta and Akwa Ibom States.