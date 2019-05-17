Wizkid, Davido, P Square Richer Than Most American Rappers – Akon

Popular singer, Akon, has observed that P Square, Wizkid and Davido are richer than most American hip hop artistes. He made this known in a viral video while speaking at a summit for youths.

Akon revealed that the Glamorous lifestyle seen in most American hip hop videos were actually fake, adding that such music videos which show foreign musicians living large lifestyle with Bentley is actually the opposite of reality compared to Africa artistes. According to him, Wizkid, P Square and Davido are richer than most American rappers in reality.

Akon said, “Hip hop in America, everybody is rich with gold chains, girls by the pool in big mansion, but when the video is over they get on a phone and call an Uber, but if you go to Nigeria, you have Wizkid, Davido, P Square driving Bentley, Mercedes Benz, they actually own those cars, that’s the difference but if you don’t translate that they would never know.

The images they show about Africa are so negative, it’s conditioning what we believe African has a rich story too. More people died in Chicago, more school shooting in America.