We ‘re Committed To Peace Building -Wike …As Commission Ends Sitting In PH

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has declared that his administration is committed to the peace process he initiated for the development of the state.

Speaking during a solidarity visit by selected clergymen of Ikwerre extraction to Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said that the state government needs peace to entrench development across the state.

The governor said: “We are sincere about the peace process that we initiated. We are not playing politics with the peace process. It is for this reason that the Honourable Attorney General entered a ‘nolle prosequi’ for some persons.

“Government needs peace to entrench development in different parts of the state. However, we are committed to peace that is not against the interest of the state. We are not working for conditional peace”.

Wike said that he will continue to work for the entire state, which he sees as his primary constituency.

“As a governor, I am from a particular ethnic group, but I am not a governor for only that ethnic group. I am a governor of Rivers State.

“So, my interest is for the entire state. But somebody must come from somewhere”, he added.

The governor thanked the clerics for their role in the promotion of peace and reconciliation. He enjoined them to continue to build peace across the state.

He said that the success recorded during the elections prove that the prayers of Rivers clerics worked for the people.

Earlier, the Leader of the selected clergymen of Ikwerre origin and President of Ogbakor Ikwerre Worldwide, Rev Canon Simeon Achinewhu congratulated the governor on his re-election.

Achinewhu, who is also an academic professor, said: “Your re-election for a second term is a general acceptance by the good people of Rivers State that you performed creditably well in your first tenure.

“We join the good people of Rivers State to appreciate you on your performance in your first term and pray that God will give you more wisdom to perform even better in your second term”.

The group lauded the Rivers State governor for initiating a peace and reconciliation process by extending the Olive branch after the elections.

“We commend your courage for extending the Olive branch for total peace and reconciliation in Rivers State. We pray to God to touch everybody concerned to accept this Olive branch and fully participate in the process of reconciliation and total peace in Rivers State”.

The Ikwerre clerics assured the governor that they would work towards bringing all interest groups together for a joint solidarity visit to the Government House.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Commission of Inquiry investigating the invasion and attack on the state Judiciary Complex, last year, yesterday, completed its public sitting in Port Harcourt, with a firm promise that its recommendations would be based on the evidences given by witnesses who testified during the proceedings of the commission.

The Chairman of the commission, Justice Simeon Amadi, stated this during the last sitting of the commission at the state Judiciary Complex in Port Harcourt.

Amadi, who is also a serving judge with the state Judiciary, said the commission tried to reach out to all parties whose names were mentioned in the matter through electronics and print media.

He averred that some of the persons who were invited by the commission refused to honour the invitation on their own volition.

The chairman reiterated the commission’s earlier resolve to be fair and give equal opportunities to all affected persons and groups, adding that the commission remained a fact finding one, and therefore, not set up to witch-hunt anybody.

“We tried to ensure that everybody mentioned in the allegation was invited for fair hearing and to give equal opportunity to all.

“But a lot of the people decided not to appear before the panel, we shall visit the premises to inspect the damaged items within the Judiciary Complex to ascertain the level of damage as well as know the items replaced and those still pending”, he added.

Amadi thanked all the people who attended the proceedings of the commission for the cooperation they accorded to the panel, and assured that their report would capture all the correspondences taken from the witnesses.

Earlier before the commission rounded off its sitting, it also grilled the former mayor of Port Harcourt City, Prince Orukwem Amadi-Oparali and the Registrar of the state High Court, Mrs V. Kobani Esq.

While the state High Court Registrar, Mrs V. Kobani, who had earlier testified before the commission was recalled for further cross-examination and clarifications, the former mayor, Prince Amadi-Oparali was admitted into the witness box to give his evidence as the mayor of city at the time of the incident.

Kobani while submitting the list of unrecovered items during the judiciary invasion told the commission that the judiciary archive containing both government and private information was damaged by the hoodlums during the rampage.

She told the panel that there was never a time the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike drove Justice Chinwendu Nworgu into the Judiciary Complex on that day.

On his part, the former mayor of Port Harcourt, Prince Orukwem Amadi-Oparali told the commission that the thugs, who invaded the judiciary on that day, were supporters of the two contending factional members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state loyal to the Transportation Minister, Rt. Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Senator Magnu Abe, respectively.

He disclosed that he could not establish the identity of the leaders of the protesters because the crowd was much but stressed that his main concern alongside some members of the State Executive Council who were there at the time of the attack, was to ensure that the court was open, which they succeeded in facilitating.