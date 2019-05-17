War Against Illegal Parks: Unions, Traders Seek Deadline Extension

Road transport unions and traders in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, have appealed to the council boss for more time for them to make alternative arrangements before moving out of their current operational bases.

Spokesman of the Road Transport Unions, Blessing Orlu, made the appeal in a chat with The Tide, yesterday in Port Harcourt, following the expiration of the three-day ultimatum given them by the OBALGA council boss to vacate the roadside and streets and move into already existing parks and markets.

Orlu said the timing was too short for them to make the move and asked that an additional two weeks be given to them.

It would be recalled that the OBALGA council chairman, Mr Solomon Eke had on Monday given the ultimatum after a meeting with traditional rulers and community leaders to discuss measures to be taken to decongest roads and streets.

Eke had earlier in a meeting with Road Transport Unions and Traders Associations told them that there were various parks and markets within OBALGA and charged them to avail themselves the availability of those markets and parks.

The chairman stressed that there was no going back on the plan to rid the roads and streets of illegal parks and trading, adding however that a street trader cart would be built, which he said would help decongest the roads and enhance free flow of traffic, while maintaining beauty of the LGA.

According to him, “we are coming all out to force them to go into the various markets and parks”, which he noted had now become criminal dens.

Tonye Nria-Dappa