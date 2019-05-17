The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Oyo State chapter, yesterday, issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Oyo state government to clear and settle the backlogs of salaries owed its members.
The union while lamenting unpaid salaries of primary school teachers, gave the state government 72 hours’ notice of embarking on indefinite strike if the situation was not reversed.
NUT Chairman, Comrade Z.T Adedoyin and Secretary, Comrade N.M. Abdullahi, stated this in a statement issued after a meeting of the enlarged standing committee of the union, held at the Teachers’ house, Oluyole, Ibadan.
The union, while thanking the outgoing governor over approval of payment of backlogs of promotion arrears to workers in the state, lamented over complementary allowances of such promotion.
The union also listed issues worrying members of the union as non-implementation of the approval and accompanying promotion benefits to the primary school teachers by the Oyo State Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC).
Unpaid Salaries: Teachers Threaten Oyo Govt Issue 72-Hour Ultimatum
