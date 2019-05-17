Timi Frank Condemns FG’s Fresh $1bn Loan From China

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has condemned the recent $1billion loan from China by the federal government.

In a statement yesterday, Comrade Frank said the government was gradually mortgaging the future of unborn Nigerians.

He challenged the government to explain what the $1billion earlier withdrawn from the excess crude account for security purpose was used for. “My question has always been, what has he been doing with all the loans so far collected ever since this government came to power? Where is the money they boasted to have recovered from the perceived looters? What about the huge money claimed to have been generated by the agencies of this government? “The insecurity is getting worse. Corruption under Mr Integrity is on the highest level. Poverty, unemployment and MMM kind of economy are now the order of the day under the APC administration.”

Comrade Frank called on Nigerians to speak up against what he described as evil tendencies of APC government.

The Bayelsa-born politician also called on the international community to caution the Nigerian military against their utterances and their role in politics as well as the federal government of Nigeria.

He said APC government is now on panic mood following Atiku’s case in the election petition tribunal, adding that there is no peace for the election riggers.

Meanwhile, the alleged disbursement by the federal government of the $321million General Sani Abacha’s loot, repatriated from Switzerland, without clearance from the National Assembly is still causing ripples in government circles. According to the Senate appropriation committee led by Senator Danjuma Goje, such expenditure was never part of the 2018 budget.

Also faulting alleged moves by the government to share the Abacha loot to the poor, the House of Representatives had directed that such monies should be evenly distributed to the 36 states of the federation in line with the current revenue sharing formula.