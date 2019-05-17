Sunshine Stars Won’t Sack Me – Dogo

Sunshine Stars won’t be shopping for a new Head Coach any time soon as it appears the management has passed a vote of confidence on current boss, Kabiru Dogo, despite the team’s inconsistencies this NPFL season.

Sunshine Stars are hovering above relegation by just two points, but are also only three points from a playoff spot, a situation Dogo himself admits is not nearly good enough.

The coach told Tidesports source that he had the backing of the management, whom he claims ‘believe in me’ and the ‘City see and cherish the work we’re doing and how we play.’

Sunshine are on the road this midweek, where they face Katsina United, a win for the visitors could see them have an outside chance of a playoff spot.