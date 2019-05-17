Senate Gives Shippers’ Council One Week To Present Recruitment Details

The Senate, yesterday, gave the Nigerian Shippers’ Council a one-week ultimatum to present details of its 2018 recruitment before it.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Marine and Transport, Sen. Ahmed Sani, gave the directive when the management of the council appeared before the committee for budget presentation in Abuja.

The resolution followed an inquiry at the meeting by Sen. Theodore Orji (PDP-Abia) on whether the council kept the committee abreast on its 2018 recruitment.

“Mr. chairman, my colleagues, our guests, if you look at their executive summary, page four, item number six, it focuses on enhancement of manpower, training and development.

“I presume that this enhancement also includes that you have to employ people and train them.I want to know if you have been employing people on the conditions; employing them and if this committee is aware and has made any input in their employment system,” orji said.

Responding, the Executive Secretary (E.S.) of Shippers’ Council, Mr Hassan Bello, represented by Director, Strategic Planning and Research, Mr Ola Babafemi, said the 2018 budget of the organisation indicated that there would be employment in the course of that year.

“There was a differential in the number of staff that was indicated in 2017 and that of 2018. And the budget was passed accordingly, indicating that there is a number of staff that this distinguished committee approved for employment in the course of 2018.

“In the course of the year, there were some recruitment and the details of this is actually something I may not be able to clearly state precisely now,” he said.

The committee chairman, Sani, however, directed that the council should get the details of the employment across to the committee. “Please, can you give us the details; let us know the number of people employed and the categories.