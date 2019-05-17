Reps Pass South East Dev Commission Bill

The House of Representatives, yesterday, concurred with the Senate in the passage of a bill to establish the South East Development Commission, into second reading.

The Deputy Speaker, Hon Yusuf Lasun presided over the plenary when the bill was approved.

However, the debate preceding the approval generated emotions as lawmakers representing the South East geo-political zone and those canvassing for 9th Speakership position seized the opportunity to explain how the zone has been neglected since after the Nigerian Civil War.

In their various contributions, Hon. Eucharia Anazodo (PDP, Anambra) said, “We need this bill to reconstruct and rehabilitate the zone from the civil war”.

Also, Hon. Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta), while speaking on how every part of the South East has been devastated by erosion and destruction caused by the civil war, explained that the commission would help to give the zone a sense of belonging.

The mention of the civil war, however, resulted in a point of order by Hon. Sanni Abdul (APC, Bauchi), who took exception to the reference of the unfortunate civil war, and advised that Ossai should stick to the subject matter instead.

But the presiding Deputy Speaker, Yusuf Lasun, intervened as he quickly pointed out that the bill entailed environment under the need to develop the zone.

Lasun said, “There is a chunk of underdevelopment in the South-East.

“The passage of this bill will help unite this country. Let us show them that they are part of this country. We should rise above ethnic sentiment and pass this bill.”

Eventually, the bill was passed and subsequently referred to the House Committee of the Whole for further legislative action.