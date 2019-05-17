Rangers Vow To Thrash Insurance

With the end of the abridged NPFL 2018/2019 season in sight and teams jostling to make the ‘Super Six’ playoff as well as to avoid the dreaded drop to the lower division, host of match day 20 fixture between ‘eternal rivals’, Rangers International and Bendel Insurance has vowed to deny the ‘Benin Arsenals’ any Insurance policy.

Starting from a 1-0 loss to fellow continental cup campaigners, Lobi Stars, in a match day 19 fixture in Makurdi to cut their points lead at the top to four points, coach Olugbenga Ogunbote and his wards are in no mood to toy with the maximum points at stake in the top of the bill encounter scheduled for the main bowl of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

Coach Ogunbote told Tidesports source that “I think it’s an important game for us. It’s a match that will give us a qualification ticket to the ‘Super-Six’, so we will give all the attention it requires and by God’s grace, we will get it right.

Yes, we have injury worries but I think we still have a few players to play the game for us because we are bound to play. With the few strong legs we still have, we shall get the needed result.”

He further said, “All I know is that whenever any team is to play Rangers, they prepare extra hard to contain us. I am not bothered by the number of Enugu boys in Insurance or the fact that their coach formally worked here.

All we are set to do is work harder to overcome whatever they shall come up with on match day. It will be a grudge match as we hope to take our pound of flesh looking back at the way and manner we lost in Benin.”