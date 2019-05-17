Probe Alleged N14trn Graft Before May 29, PDP Tells Buhari …Says APC Govt Most Corrupt In History

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to probe alleged graft of N14 trillion that reportedly occurred in his administration, before the May 29 handover date, if he has nothing to hide.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP challenged Buhari to show his integrity by opening up his tenure for investigations.

Similarly, the opposition party charged the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, to help the nation by advising the President to subject his administration to a probe, instead of being fixated unnecessarily on Rivers State.

According to the party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government would go down in history as the most corrupt administration in the history of the country.

“It is totally unpardonable that President Buhari, despite his claimed integrity and zero tolerance for corruption, not only superintended over an administration that reeks and wallows in ocean of corruption but also refused to allow any investigation into earth shaking corruption under his watch.

“The PDP therefore demands that the Buhari presidency should order investigation into the whereabouts of N9trillion ($25billion) allegedly stolen in his Ministry of Petroleum Resources, through under-hand oil contracts as detailed in the leaked NNPC memo.

“The Buhari Presidency should also explain the circumstances surrounding the alleged corruption in the handling of the N2.6trillion oil subsidy regime, particularly the alleged N58 hidden tax per litre which Nigerians have continued to bear since the fuel price increased from PDP subsidised cost of N87 to presumably unsubsidised cost of N145 as well as the reported stealing of N1.1trillion worth of crude oil using 18 unregistered companies, allegedly linked to members of the cabal at the Presidency.

“The PDP challenges President Buhari to allow an investigation into the alleged looting of over N40billion Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) funds; the over N45billion allegedly looted from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS); the alleged siphoning of $322million repatriated funds; the alleged extortion of N1.2billion through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Anchor Borrowers. Programme, as well as the billions stolen under the ‘tradermoni’ project, among others,” the opposition party stated.