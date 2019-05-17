PCC Harps On For Alternative Conflict Resolution

The Chief Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission (PPC), Hon. Chille Igbawua, has charged Nigerians on pursuing the Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanism Approach in addressing administrative commercial and related disputes in the country.

Igbawua, who gave this charge in his keynote address at a one-day enlightenment workshop, organised by the Public Complaints Commission, last Wednesday in Port Harcourt, noted that there were millions of litigations that ordinarily would have been settled out of court.

The Chief Commissioner who was represented by the PCC Commissioner, Cross Rivers State, identified casualisation by multinationals as one of the causes of unexplainable agitations by members of host communities.

He commended the Rivers PPC Commissioner, Marshal Israel, for the successful hosting of the one-day workshop.

According to him, “ I want to thank members of the press for this type of sensitisation. We pray that this type of workshop continues so that PCC would move in leaps and bounds”.

Chairman of the event, immediate past commissioner, PCC, Rivers State, Dr Alpheaus Paul-Worika, observed that the PCC was an institution that was little known and ignored, while noting that the workshop was the first in the annals of the commission in Rivers State.

Paul-Worika called for synergy between the security agencies, PCC and the public to ensure peaceful resolution of neighbourhood conflict.

In his paper, titled, Public Complaints Commission: Mechanism for Addressing Citizens Grievances in a Democratic Dispensation, the Secretary of the commission, Mr. Poala Mohammed, pointed out the terrorism, banditry and kidnapping were some of the major challenges militating against the progress of the nation.

Tonye Nria-Dappa