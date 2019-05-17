Olamide Drops New Single, Oil And Gas

Few weeks after releasing a music single titled ‘spirit’, much loved Yorub a rapper Olamide has once again treated his fans and music lovers to a brand new material. The rapper initially shared a photo of the cover art for the brand new song titled ‘oil and gas’ while he called on his followers to anticipate the release.

Unlike the dramatic cover for his last single, the new one follows a simple black background design slapped with the title of the song, his name and the YBNL Logo. A following post showed the rap boss announcing to those that have been anticipating that the single is now available on digital streaming platform.

In the new release, the Yoruba lyricist plays around with the names of some wealthy Nigerians and calls on them to spare a few naira for those who are in need the song looks like one that would eventually morph into a listener’s favourite choice.

Already some fans are making dance videos to the songs. Olamide’s twitter handle is also on the matter as the singer tweeted that his label is still hot.

