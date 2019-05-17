Nigeria’s track sensation, Divine Oduduru ran another sub 10’s in 100m race at the Big-12 Championships in Texas last Sunday.
The young Nigerian powered to a commanding victory in the men’s 100m, blasting past the line in 9.99s (+0.3) well ahead of Joseph Sheffield who finished 2nd in 10.29s and Micaiah Harris in 10.34s.
The 22-year-old was the favourite to clinch the title, and he didn’t disappoint at the sound of the gun, he raced on to finish in a fast 9.99s clocking with a wind reading of 0.3m/s
Oduduru’s time in the 100m final erased the Big-12 Record held by Prezel Hardy Jr. at 10.03s and also doubles as the Stadium Record, taking down a long-term one held by John Garrison since 1976, pegged at 10.04s.
His 9.99s rime has also earned him a spot ahead of next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Oduduru Breaks Another Record
