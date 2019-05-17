Obaseki Swears In 14 New Permanent Secretaries

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, has sworn-in 14 new Permanent Secretaries, urging them not to violate any clause of the oath of office they have taken.

Addressing the Permanent Secretaries during the swearing in at Government House in Benin yesterday, the Governor said he would not hesitate to sack any erring officer.

Obaseki said as a governor, he responds to mails and files within 48 hours and is not expecting less from the newly sworn-in officials in the state civil service.

“If I find that you violate any clause of the oath you have taken today, I will not hesitate to sack you, I mean it.

“I have spent the last few weeks interviewing only those that passed to ensure you have the right ethics, background and orientation to be the Perm Secs the state deserves,” he said.

He said he is introducing a new monitoring system to ensure documents, files and mails don’t spend beyond 72 hours on the desk of any civil servant.

“If a document stays beyond 72 hours on any desk, an automatic query will be issued to that officer.

“We have to move the state forward, we are here to serve our people, when you delay documents you delay decisions, if it is no says so and send the file out,” he said.