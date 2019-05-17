Lobi Stars Set To Overtake Rangers

Lobi Stars of Makurdi are seriously plotting and nursing the ambition of overtaking Rangers International as leaders of group A of the NPFL.

This much was revealed to Tidesports source by a member of Lobi stars team, Sikiru Alimi, who said the players and good management of the team can make it happen even with three matches to go.

“Of course it is possible to end up as league toppers. In today’s football, nothing is impossible. Let me make reference to the result of the just concluded semi-finals of the champions’ league.

“We are working towards that. We have the players and management to execute the matches, so yes, it is possible.”

Lobi Stars are currently 2nd on the log with 30 points, 4 points behind table toppers, Rangers International and would be hoping the Enugu based side has a poor run in their remaining 3 fixtures to go top of the log.