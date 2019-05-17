Late Eze Robinson O Robinson, Champion Of Ekpeyeland -LG Boss

The Executive Chairman of Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon. (Evang.) Hope Ikiriko, has described Late Eze Ekpeye Logbo 11 of Ekpeye Kingdom, His Imperial Majesty Eze (Flt. Lt.) Robinson O. Robinson as a Champion of Ekpeye land.

Hon. Ikiriko also said the late monarch brought Ekpeye land to limelight in terms of peace and development of the area.

The Ahoada West Council boss spoke recently, at Odiereke Ubie during the funeral of late Ekpeye Monarch, saying it would be difficult to fill the vacuum the late monarch had created.

“His Imperial Majesty was a Noble man of Ekpeye Ethnic Nation. He brought Ekpeye to limelight. It will be difficult for someone to wear his shoes he kept”, the council boss declared.

“His name was synonymous to Ekpeye. He was the one that gave us the great name we are bearing and I strongly belief God will give us someone capable to replace him”.

He reminded the public particularly, Ekpeye people to learn how to love one another as the King had shown to his people.

Late Eze Ekpeye Logbo 11 was everything a father can be to Ekpeye people. Some of us priviledged to see such a man feel greatly honoured.

“We have learnt from him how to forgive and kindness to all mortal. He spent most of his time reconciling our people and showed love not only to his biological children, but all who came around him, saying that the highest honour for the departed was borrowing a leaf from his principles.